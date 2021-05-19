2 arrested in Fayetteville on drug trafficking charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities found nearly four pounds of methamphetamine and more than $10,000 in cash during a search of two residences in Fayetteville.

Michael Southerland, 32, and Avis Camunez, 52, were arrested for drug trafficking and “numerous other felony offenses,” according to the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday.

Michael Southerland, 32 and Avis Camunez, 52 | Washington County Sheriff’s Office

According to police, in 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Arkansas. During the course of its investigation, detectives have seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine and ten firearms.

On Tuesday, during a simultaneous search of two residences in Fayetteville, detectives say they found approximately 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 firearms, 738 counterfeit prescription pills, 504g of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $10,366.00 cash.

Southerland and Camunez were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and maintaining a drug premises.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the Springdale, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Tontitown, Goshen, Lincoln, Elkins, Elm Springs, Prairie Grove, and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.