2 California men sentenced in Arkansas after 17-kilo cocaine bust

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two California men were sentenced to a combined 13 years in prison after being pulled over last year on Interstate 40 in Crawford County with approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine.

Stephen Mark Cox, 57, of Beverly Hills, California, was sentenced on May 14 to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Scott Samuel Green, 40, of Los Angeles, was sentenced on May 20 to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Stephen Mark Cox

Scott Samuel Green

The pair were arrested on April 17, 2019, after an Arkansas State trooper working on Interstate 40 in Crawford County pulled over a white SUV that committed a “traffic offense,” according to a release from David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, on Thursday.

The trooper received consent to search the vehicle and located approximately 17 kilograms of a substance that tested positive in a field test for cocaine.

Green, the driver, and Cox, the passenger, were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019 and entered guilty pleas in December 2019.

The Honorable Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearings in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.