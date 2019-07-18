1  of  3
Breaking News
Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

2 dead, 1 hurt after shootout outside Tulsa gym

News

Authorities in Tulsa say two people are dead and a third person wounded after a gunfight that took place in the parking lot of a fitness center.

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa say two people are dead and a third person wounded after a gunfight that took place in the parking lot of a fitness center.

Tulsa Police Capt. Dave Roberts says the shooting happened Wednesday night outside of the VASA Fitness center in midtown Tulsa. Roberts says people in at least two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot, striking at least three people.

Roberts says two people were killed and the third person suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Roberts says police believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and that no bystanders were struck.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss