2 dead after crash on Highway 549 in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash in Bentonville on Wednesday.

Gary O’Neal, 84, of Sulphur Springs, and Jim Fultz, 56, of Gravette, were killed after a collision on Highway 549 in Benton County on Wednesday night, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, the accident occurred at around 8:04 p.m. when a 2004 Dodge driven by O’Neal, heading southbound, crossed the double yellow line and hit a concrete barrier, traveling down the barrier until it collided with another vehicle, a 2003 GMC driven by Fultz, head-on.

At the time of the incident, weather conditions were listed as ‘rain’ and road conditions ‘wet.’

