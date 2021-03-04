2 dead after vehicle goes into water in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people drowned on private property in LeFlore County, Oklahoma on Tuesday after a woman’s car went into the water, according to a report the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The deceased are Auraha Pipkins, 43, of Cameron, Oklahoma, and Billie Carpenter, 76, also of Cameron.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Pipkins went into the water for an unknown reason on private property 4.5 miles west and 2.5 miles south of Pocola, Oklahoma.

Carpenter attempted to save Pipkins, went underwater, and did not resurface.

Both victims were recovered by OHP dive team members approximately 25 feet off the bank in approximately ten to 12 feet of water.