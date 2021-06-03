2 dead in Bentonville house fire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Bentonville early Thursday.

According to a release from the Bentonville Police Department, emergency crews were notified of a house on fire in the 3200 block of SW Riverstone Avenue at about 4:18 a.m.

The caller said the residence was engulfed in flames and the fire was threatening other homes.

Upon arrival of the Bentonville Fire Department, the house was “fully involved in flames.” Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent damage to neighboring homes.

During the investigation, two bodies were found inside the home.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Bentonville Criminal Investigation Division and the Bentonville Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities say a warrant to search the premises is currently being sought, and further updates will be provided as they become available.