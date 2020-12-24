2 eastern Missouri restaurants sue over 11 pm closing time

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Two eastern Missouri restaurants have filed a lawsuit challenging an emergency order that closes bars and restaurants at 11 p.m. to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tony’s on Main in St. Charles and Shamrock’s Pub and Grill in St. Peters argued in court Wednesday that officials did nothing to stop the virus for months before issuing the emergency order on Nov. 24.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Ted House rejected the restaurants’ request for a temporary restraining order, saying they did not show enough evidence of “irreparable harm.” But he says they have a compelling case.

