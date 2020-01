FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Department announced today via its Facebook page that two officers received awards for their heroic duties.

Corporal Chris Clardy and Officer John Harris both received a Life Saving Award for their actions after an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was gravely injured and both Clardy and Harris applied tourniquets to the victim, likely saving their life.