2 Fort Smith high schools opt-out of traditional commencement ceremonies

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both Northside and Southside high schools in Fort Smith are opting out of their traditional commencement ceremonies.

Graduations typically held at the high schools football fields are being reconsidered to follow current COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier today the district announced it is looking into larger indoor venues such as the Fort Smith Convention Center but no decisions have been made.

Northside High School will have its commencement on July 6 and Southside will be July 7.

