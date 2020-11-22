2 injured in Fort Smith shooting Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting at the 4200 block of Kinkead on Saturday evening at 6:20 p.m.

Two victims were injured, one male and one female.

The male was taken for treatment and the female’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

FSPD spoke to several witnesses and have developed persons of interest, however no arrests related to the case have been made.

the police department asks anyone with information to call 479-709-5116 to speak with an investigator.

