2 killed in crash on Interstate 40 in Ozark

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people from Oregon were killed in a car crash on Interstate 40 East on Monday.

Thomas J. Buie, 82, and Helen Buie, 82, both of Brookings, Oregon, were killed after the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by an 18-wheeler at around 5 a.m. near mile marker 31 in Ozark, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, the pair were parked in a 2014 Honda on the shoulder of I-40 East ahead of a Peterbilt truck that was traveling on the roadway.

The driver of the Honda, Thomas J. Buie, reportedly made a left turn across I-40 in front of the 18-wheeler, and the vehicle was struck on its driver’s side.

The truck pushed the car off the roadway and both vehicles came to a rest on the south side of Interstate 40.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.