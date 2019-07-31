2 medical marijuana dispensaries have a delayed opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The two medical marijuana dispensaries in Bentonville recently inspected — did not pass inspection.



Scott Hardin with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said both dispensaries were well prepared for the check, but need to make adjustments to their tracking software. The specialized software ensures information from each transaction is sent from the dispensaries’ software and then to the state’s software. It allows ABC to monitor all medical marijuana sales.



The adjustments to the state’s software were expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 30.



Hardin said it normally takes one to two days after an inspection for ABC to review the results.