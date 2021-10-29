2 men escape from LeFlore County Detention Center, may be traveling in stolen truck

Jeromy Call (L) and Jason Delao (R) (Courtesy: LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office)

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men escaped custody at the LeFlore County Detention Center on Friday, according to a social media post from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeromy Call and Jason Delao were unaccounted for during a head county shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, according to the sheriff’s department.

  • Jeromy Call
  • Jason Delao

Call and Delao may be traveling in a stolen 2015 Ford F150, white in color. The vehicle was reported stolen shortly after the escape.

If you see either man, call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

