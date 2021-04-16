2 men shot in Fort Smith on Thursday night, police say

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men suffering from gunshot wounds are in serious condition in Fort Smith on Friday.

According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of South P Street at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Arriving officers discovered a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

According to police, while en route, officers were notified of a second gunshot victim “left by private vehicle” at a local hospital emergency room. The 18-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say both men remain in serious condition.

It is unclear at this time if the shootings are connected.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, detectives are interviewing witnesses and will release more information as the investigation develops.