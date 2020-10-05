UPDATE: 2 officers, multiple people shot in Pine Bluff, sources say

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot near Blake Street.

Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.

According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers