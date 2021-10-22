2-phase lane closure in Bentonville begins on Monday, October 25

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-phase change in Bentonville traffic pattern will see lane closures on E. Central Ave. between S.E./N.E J St. and S.E./N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Phase One will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25 and is scheduled to be completed by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Phase Two is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8 and will finish by 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, for the installation of storm water infrastructure.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone these closures.

Please contact Tony Davis, Street Manager with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3130 with any questions about these closures.

