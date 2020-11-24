2 Springdale women dead in Benton County crash

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Springdale women are dead after a fatal crash on State Highway 59 near Gentry Monday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.

A northbound semi on SH59 rolled his vehicle across the center line and landed on top of a Honda CRV driven southbound by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, of Springdale.

Flores and her passenger, Flor Maribell Recinos Valle, 33, were both killed in the crash. The semi driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to the State Police report.

