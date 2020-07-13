2 visitors find large diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two visitors found large diamonds last week at Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Dr. Mindy Pomtree of Benton, Ark., was at the park in June and found her diamond near Beatty’s Hill when she spotted a glittering pebble on top of the ground. She put the stone in a zippered pocket and continued searching, not knowing what it was.

“I kept feeling of my pocket throughout the day to make sure it was still there. I didn’t know if it was a diamond but thought it looked cool, and it was definitely shiny!” Pomtree said.

When she returned home, Pomtree took the stone to a jeweler who confirmed that she had indeed found a genuine diamond. Park Superintendent Caleb Howell arranged for her to return to the park to have it weighed and registered.

Howell confirmed that it is one of the biggest diamond finds during his tenure at the park. The diamond weighs 6.39 carats and is about the size of a pumpkin seed.

Many visitors choose to name the diamonds they find at the Crater of Diamonds. Pomtree chose to name her gem Serendipity, noting that she was lucky to have found it.

“I did a little research on how to find diamonds beforehand, but it turned out to be a walk that resulted in my find!” Pomtree said.

William “David” Dempsey from Athens, Ala., first learned about Arkansas’s diamond site from his fourth-grade teacher.

“I’ve been wanting to visit for more than 30 years,” Dempsey said. “Recent news stories about the park brought it back to my attention, so we planned a trip.”

Dempsey was wet sifting with his youngest daughter when he found the diamond. “I was running my finger through some gravel I had just sifted, and the diamond popped right out. My son had come over to tell me lunch was ready, and he saw it at the same time I did.”

Dempsey found the 2.73 carat-diamond on July 9.

Dempsey named his gem the Dempsey-Ducharme Diamond, as a tribute to his family’s unforgettable experience at the park. He plans to have the diamond examined and appraised before deciding whether to keep or sell it.

171 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2020, weighing more than 35 carats; six diamonds registered this year have weighed at least one carat each.