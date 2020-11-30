2 young boys, man killed in suspected DUI crash in California; 2 other children injured

This combination photo shows the aftermath of a deadly crash in San Bernardino on Nov. 27, 2020, and an image of Brandon Alan Jaquez-Perez. (Onscene.tv/San Bernardino Police Department)

(KTLA) — Two boys, ages 2 and 4, and a man have died in a suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino, California, authorities said Sunday.

The children were in a Toyota Camry that was hit when the driver of a Ford Mustang sped through a red light Friday at around 11:45 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The two boys were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The man driving the Camry, a 31-year-old Bakersfield man, was also killed. Two other children who were in the car with him were badly hurt, police said Saturday.

One suffered severe injuries, while the other had moderate injuries, authorities previously said. Police did not confirm the relationship between the victims.

The driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Brandon Jaquez-Perez of Bloomington, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Alcohol and speed apparently factored into the incident, police said.

He was in jail on $250,000 bail, county inmate records show. His court date was set for Tuesday.