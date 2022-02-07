FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent survey found that nearly 20% of football fans in Arkansas will drink an entire six-pack of beer during the Super Bowl.

Rehabs.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment resources, conducted a survey of 3,921 football fans to determine exactly how much beer they drink during The Big Game. Arkansas checked in with 19% reporting they planned to make their way through a sixer during the NFL championship.

According to the survey, Wisconsin’s fans hit that mark more than any other state (37%). At the other end of the spectrum, viewers in Idaho checked in at just 5%. According to a press release accompanying the survey results, the Super Bowl is the number two day in the country for food and drink consumption, trailing only Thanksgiving.

An infographic showing the statistics for each state is available here.