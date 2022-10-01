COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School.

The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.

The victim, 20-year-old Steven Daniel, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital and pronounced dead by the Muscogee County Coroners’ Office just before 6:30pm.

At the time of the shooting school dismissal had already concluded, but some students were still being picked up from after school programs.

This is an ongoing investigation anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3161.

