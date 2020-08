FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 20-year-old woman dies after a wreck in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police say the wreck happened here at the intersection of Zero Street and South 66th when both cars collided.

The driver of the first car, Alexandria Hunter, 20, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she later died. The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.