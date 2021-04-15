2,000 walk-in slots available at vaccination clinic at Northwest Arkansas Mall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has room for 2,000 walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fayetteville on Thursday, April 15.

The clinic is being held at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in the former Sears Service Center, on the west side of the mall (4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 98, Fayetteville, Ark.).

It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A second clinic in Benton County is scheduled for Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C (708 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell, Ark.).

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, the vaccinations are free, insurance is not required, and those attending the clinics will not need to provide an identification or social security card to get the shot.

Registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

To register for either clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers