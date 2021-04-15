2,000 walk-in slots available at vaccination clinic at Northwest Arkansas Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has room for 2,000 walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fayetteville on Thursday, April 15.

The clinic is being held at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in the former Sears Service Center, on the west side of the mall (4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 98, Fayetteville, Ark.).

It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A second clinic in Benton County is scheduled for Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C (708 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell, Ark.).

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, the vaccinations are free, insurance is not required, and those attending the clinics will not need to provide an identification or social security card to get the shot.

Registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

To register for either clinic, click here.