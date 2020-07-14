2020 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made in a social media post on Tuesday, July 14.
The fair was originally planned for the end of September.
by: Gary GilbertPosted: / Updated:
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made in a social media post on Tuesday, July 14.
The fair was originally planned for the end of September.