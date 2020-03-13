2020 Census begins March 12; City hosting Census clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The beginning of the 2020 Census is right around the corner, and the City of Fayetteville is urging all City residents to complete their census questionnaire and be counted.

The Census count takes place every 10 years, as mandated in the U.S. Constitution.

The information is used to determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress and is also used in state and local districting. Census data is used to determine how the government will distribute more than $600 billion in federal funding.

This funding goes toward programs, including Medicaid, road and highway construction, hospital placement, public transportation, public housing, Head Start and the school lunch program, among many others, according to the City.

To encourage everyone to complete their census questionnaire, the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Public Library are offering “Census Clinics” from March 13 through June 16.

At each of these clinics, trained staff members will have iPads or Chromebooks available on which the public can complete their census on the spot.

They are also available to answer questions. Dates and times of these Census Clinics are available at the end of this release, or online.

For more information about the 2020 census, including information about how you can help Arkansas achieve a complete count, click here.

Census Clinics

City Hall: 113 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville

City staff or volunteers will set up a table in the first-floor lobby with tablet computers.

Friday, March 13, noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10, noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8, noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 12, noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fayetteville Public Library: 401 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville

Library staff will set up a kiosk in the library lobby to assist visitors with census forms and questions.

Wednesday, March 18, noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7, 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 13, 5 to 7 p.m.