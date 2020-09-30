2020 Census deadline pushed back one month

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — You’ll now have even more time to fill out the 2020 census according to a ruling from a federal judge who said stopping the count now would likely produce inaccurate results.

The deadline has now been pushed from September 30 to October 31.

The census will determine congressional representation and show where communities need new schools, clinics, roads, and other services.

Census takers are currently going door-to-door while wearing masks.

If you’d rather not have face to face contact you can complete the census online.