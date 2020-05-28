Gravette opens 2020 census kiosk due to pandemic

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 census delayed operations to ensure and complete an accurate count of all communities.

Now in Gravette, there is a new way of submitting your 2020 census – a census kiosk.

Mallory Weaver, communications director for the City of Gravette, said they could not have done it with the grant received from the National League of Cities.

“The lobby here at R&R is open, so you dont have to interact with any of the employees. You can just come in, complete the census and get counted,” Weaver said.

The census kiosk is located at R&R solutions. Anybody who has not submitted their census is welcome to stop by.