2020 Christmas Honors event canceled

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every December, Christmas Honors pays tribute to veterans laid to rest at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

The Christmas Honors events were originally scheduled on December 2 and 5.

Christmas Honors said the event was canceled to protect the health and well-being of the community.

While the event this year is canceled in its traditional sense, Christmas Honors said it remains committed to its mission: “To show respect and honor to veterans and their families to ensure they will never be forgotten.”

Christmas Honors is working on alternative plans to show remembrance and respect to the veterans buried at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in a new and very special way during this pandemic.

More details will be released in the upcoming months.

Christmas Honors expects to resume the traditional event in 2021.

For more information, visit ChristmasHonors.org.