2020 Democratic Primary election results

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner this Tuesday as voters in six states cast their ballots for the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Washington State, Idaho, North Dakota, Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi provide more than 350 delegates up for grabs.

Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had their focus on Michigan, which provided the most delegates for this round.

Currently, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri have Biden as their projected winner for tonight.