2020 Lap Around America Tour kicks off on 4th of July

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lap Around America kicked off its 2020 Celebrate America Tour today.

For the next 100 days, Luiz Vazquez and his dog Luna will visit each of America’s 47 national parks in the lower 48 states.

He’ll be making pit stops at Walmart stores and kickedoff the tour today in Rogers.

“It’s an eye-popper. I’ve got people whistling hounding me down. I’ve got kids waving at me. It’s a real showpiece it’s really really neat and you don’t see very many RVs like this,” he said.

National Parks Include:

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Everglades National Park, Florida

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida

Biscayne National Park, Florida

Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Acadia National Park, Maine

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Isle Royale National Park, Michigan

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Arches National Park, Utah

Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Zion National Park, Utah

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Glacier National Park, Montana

North Cascades National Park, Washington

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

Olympic National Park, Washington

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Redwood National and State Parks, California

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California

Yosemite National Park, California

Kings Canyon National Park, California

Sequoia National Park, California

Pinnacles National Park, California

Channel Islands National Park, California

Joshua Tree National Park, California

Death Valley National Park, California

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

Big Bend National Park, Texas

