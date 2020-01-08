2020 Mardi Gras parades and events coming to the Arklatex

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Lunch debt has reached nearly $300,000 for the Rogers school district. Now efforts are focused on getting parents up to date with unpaid balances.​ One mother said she didn't even know her daughter had a negative balance reaching hundreds of dollars.

Jennifer Poole's daughter was a student at Eastside Elementary. She was eating breakfast and leaving with a lunch from home almost every day. Poole said she was surprised to find out her daughter had a balance at all.

"She was taking lunches to school...But she was also given lunches at school as well..so they were allowing her to continue to get lunches without my knowledge and that is how she racked up the large bill​," said Poole who doesn't think the school did enough to contact her before the balance got out of hand.​ "I found a letter in her room that was only given to her instead of being sent to the residence by mail or a call."