2020 Mardi Gras parades and events coming to the Arklatex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras season is approaching and there are plenty of parades and events in the ArkLaTex that will indeed keep local and visiting families busy.
Here is a list of parades and festivities that will take place this year in Shreveport/Bossier and other nearby cities:
PARADES:
- Krewe of Sobek
- Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. Starts at the Fair Grounds.
- Krewe of Harambee
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
- Starts at Milam Street at Texas Street
- Krewe of Centaur
- Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.
- Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway
- Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade
- Feb. 9 at 12 p.m.
- Held at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City
- Krewe of Gemini
- Feb. 22 at 3;30 p.m.
- Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway
- Krewe of Highland
- Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
- Starts at the intersection of Gregg Avenue at Gilbert Drive
- Krewe of Hebe
- Jefferson, Texas
- Feb. 21-23, Friday at 7 p.m, Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m.
- Krewe of Dionysus
- Natchitoches, La.
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.
FLOAT LOADING PARTIES:
- Krewe of Harambee
- Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.
- 1049 Grimmett Drive, Shreveport, La.
- Krewe of Centaur
- Feb. 14, time to be announced.
- 351 Aero Drive, Shreveport, La.
- Krewe of Gemini
- Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.
- 2101 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, La.
GRAND BALLS:
- Krewe of Sobek
- Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
- Shreveport Convention Center
- Krewe of Justinian
- Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
- Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel
- Krewe of Elders
- Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
- American Legion Post 14, 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive
- Krewe of Centaur
- Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- Shreveport Convention Center
- Krewe of Atlas
- Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
- Shreveport Convention Center
- Krewe of Gemini
- Feb.8 at 6:30 p.m.
- Shreveport Convention Center
- Krewe of Hebe
- Queen Mab Ball
- Feb. 8, 8 p.m. to midnight
- Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center
- Krewe of Des Ambassadeurs
- Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
- Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel
- Krewe of Highland
- Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
- Randall T. Moore Center
- Krewe of Harambee
- Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
- Shreveport Convention Center