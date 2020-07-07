2020 Municipal election filing period approaching

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The filing period to run for city office is fast approaching and you have a chance to make a difference in Bella Vista.

Three City Council seats are up for election in Ward One, Two, and Three, and the incumbents do plan to seek re-election.

If you’re interested in running, there are just three weeks left to submit a petition to the Benton County Clerks Office with at least 30 signatures from qualified electors to run.

You must be a qualified elector, a U.S. citizen, and an Arkansas resident who is registered to vote with no criminal history.

The filing period begins July 29 and ends August 5.

