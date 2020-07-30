BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the opening day for filing for 2020 municipal races.

If you are interested in running, there’s just a few weeks left to submit a petition to the Benton County Clerks Office with at least 30 signatures from qualified electors.

To run you must be a U.S. citizen and an Arkansas resident who is registered to vote with no criminal history.

The filing period ends on August 5.

Betsy Harrell with Benton County said the Clerks Office said it will be following health guidelines if you stop in.

“We are asking candidates to drop their petitions off, we’ll take a number, phone number, and then call them when we’re ready for them to complete the rest of the paperwork, we’re just trying to keep everybody spaced out,” Harrell said.