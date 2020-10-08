2020 State of the Region report released for NWA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 State of the Region report for the Northwest Arkansas region was released today.

The annual region report compares NWA economic performances to other high performance regions nationwide.

Compared to last year the population of NWA has grown by 1.8%.

The employment rate grew an average rate of 2% and unemployment rate has increased by 2.6%. University of Arkansas’ economist Mervin Jebaraj said COVID-19 has played a big role nationwide.

“There’s nothing these businesses can necessarily do in the shortrun that is going to improve the situation. At the end of the day until we resolve the pandemic we’re not going to be able to get people to these businesses at the numbers we need them to be sustainable,” he said.

Here is the full report.

Northwest Arkansas Region reportDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers