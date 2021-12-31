2021: 8 crazy ‘Arkansas stories’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Florida stories” might come to mind first when you think of wild, state-specific news articles, but there were plenty of unusual headlines across The Natural State in 2021 as well.

In chronological order, here are eight crazy Arkansas stories from the past year.

Deidra Lewis, 48, led multiple agencies on a chase and was tackled by an officer, all while she was naked. Her charges included theft, aggravated assault and fleeing in connection to the March 25 incident.

A Central Arkansas woman sued State Police, claiming a trooper negligently crashed and flipped her car using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. According to the lawsuit, Arkansas State Police “failed to train” an officer on “proper and safe PIT maneuver technique,” failed to “investigate allegations of excessive force,” and “failed to discipline officers for violations of policy related to excessive force.”

Vixens Fitness in Paragould faced backlash from the community after announcing a mother-and-child pole dancing class that many called out as “disgusting.” The reaction was so harsh that the studio pulled down its Facebook page. Another concern arose when community members discovered that the owner of the studio had a personal relationship with a man arrested on child pornography charges. Police said there was no connection.

Razzle the dog returned home to his family after over a decade away. He disappeared from McRae in 2011 and ended up 1,900 miles away, at a trailer park in Stockton, California. Thanks to a microchip and the kindness of strangers that found him, Razzle was brought back home and reunited with his family.

Seventh Street Elementary School in the North Little Rock School District had nine sets of twins this school year. It’s something Principal Marques Collins has never seen before in his 13 years as an educator.

“I probably have had one set of twins, maybe two, but to have nine sets is unique,” Collins said.

And if that wasn’t enough, the principal and his wife are expecting twins in 2022.

A hero dog foiled a break-in-turned-robbery-attempt when he broke free from his kennel and ran to his owner’s aid, biting an intruder “on the buttocks area” and scaring him away. The German Shepherd chased two men out of the house.

Photo courtesy Shane Dallas, FCFD

A semi-truck full of cookie dough caught fire on Interstate 40. It likely started with overheated brakes, which ignited a tire, said Chief Shane Dallas of the Forrest City Fire Department. The fire resulted in a sticky, smoldering mess on the road for several hours. No injuries were reported.

Jabuarri Martin, 23. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

Jabuarri Martin, 23, managed to free himself from the backseat of an Arkansas State Police unit and steal it, leading to a manhunt. While a trooper was arranging for a stolen truck to be towed, Martin was able to free himself and drive away in the state police Chevrolet Tahoe.