FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Give Kids a Miracle telethon raises $20,000 for the kids at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Every donation will make a difference in a kid’s life!

Donations can still be made by texting ACNW to 51555 or by visiting give.archildrens.org/telethon from now until March 4.

The Arkansas Dance Marathon is scheduled for March 13. Click here for more information on that.