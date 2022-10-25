SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Companies can enter a competition that’s making sure Northwest Arkansas’ hungriest get fed.

The 2022 Food Drive Challenge will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

On November 1-18, the food bank will collect non-perishable food and cash donations from businesses across the area.

Kenneth Medlin with Spectrum Brands, which is a presenting sponsor, says challenges like this are important, especially when it benefits children.

“I think about kids, and I think about my kids. And, knowing that when they are at school, getting ready to do school work, how if they weren’t able to focus because of [not] being able to eat, like what that means.”

To join the Food Drive Challenge or for more information, contact Kim Daniels at kim.daniels@nwafoodbank.org or (479) 872-8774 ext. 307.