2022 food trends will include croissant waffles, garlic-cheese sourdough and pizza cones, says Yelp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the new year less than a month away, Yelp is predicting 2022’s food and dining trends.

In a report, Yelp noted that searches for “croffles” (croissant waffles) and calic bread, a garlic and cheese sourdough, were each up well over 1,000%.

Yelp’s data science team analyzed millions of reviews to find the words and phrases that

were rising significantly between 2020 and 2021.

Their report predicts that macadamia pancakes, egg bread, and malasada, a Portugese deep fried dessert, will all be on the rise in popularity next year as well.

As for the dining industry, restaurants that allow pets, sports bars and “dining anytime” are trends that Yelp sees on the rise for the new year.

“Waiting is so 2019,” the report noted. So digital waitlists and reservations are also expected to see a spike.