BEIJING (KNWA/KFTA) – WalletHub today released its 2022 Winter Olympics By The Numbers report.

The report includes an in-depth infographic as well as commentary from a panel of leading sports experts. Some of the interesting statistics in the infographic include:

$3.9 Billion: Estimated budget of the Beijing Winter Olympics, 14 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games.

Estimated budget of the Beijing Winter Olympics, 14 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games. 223: Athletes on the U.S. team – a record for any country in the Winter Olympics

Athletes on the U.S. team – a record for any country in the Winter Olympics 14 years: Amount of time since China last hosted the Olympic Games (with Beijing being the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games).

Amount of time since China last hosted the Olympic Games (with Beijing being the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games). 2nd: Time in a row NHL players will not be given a break to play in the Winter Olympics.

Time in a row NHL players will not be given a break to play in the Winter Olympics. $600 Million: Projected ad revenue from the 2022 Winter Games (10% less than from the 2018 Winter Games).

Some of the expert commentary within the report includes:

Obviously, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on sporting events, especially since it continues to linger and challenge all segments of society with the uncertainty it brings. While critical even before the pandemic, the language in contracts and insurance policies have likely received another level of scrutiny. Event organizers must now convince consumers that not only will the event take place as scheduled and the entertainment experience be worth their money spent, but also their safety will be prioritized. Post-9/11, ‘safety’ has generally been viewed as security from threats of terrorism and other forms of violence. However, ‘safety’ must also now include safeguards against current illnesses. Hopefully, as the world adjusts to COVID-19, the threat of illness will be reduced and no longer be a major part of sport event operations Brennan K. Berg, PhD – Associate Professor, University of Memphis

To read the entire WalletHub report, click here.