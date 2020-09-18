209 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 209 new COVID-19 cases at Arkansas public schools.
According to the ADH, Springdale has the most cases at 29.
The full breakdown of the top active cases and those in Northwest Arkansas:
- Fort Smith – 23
- Berryville – 16
- Pulaski County Special School District – 16
- Little Rock – 15
- Jonesboro – 14
- Alma – 12
- Van Buren – 9
- Bentonville – 8
- Rogers – 7
- Fayetteville – 6
There are 24 active reported cases in Arkansas private schools.
Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.