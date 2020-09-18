209 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 209 new COVID-19 cases at Arkansas public schools.

According to the ADH, Springdale has the most cases at 29.

The full breakdown of the top active cases and those in Northwest Arkansas:

  • Fort Smith – 23
  • Berryville – 16
  • Pulaski County Special School District – 16
  • Little Rock – 15
  • Jonesboro – 14
  • Alma – 12
  • Van Buren – 9
  • Bentonville – 8
  • Rogers – 7
  • Fayetteville – 6

There are 24 active reported cases in Arkansas private schools.

Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.

