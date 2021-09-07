20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches; Northwest Arkansas, River Valley students honor lives lost

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack approaches, students across northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are honoring the lives lost that day.

Hearing those stories of people who were there and impacted goes a long way in helping them build understanding that’s not just factual but emotional as well.” Lyndsey Randall, Bentonville High School World History teacher

Randall said Bentonville High School is the first and only school in Arkansas to serve as an ambassador for the nonprofit ‘Freedom Flag Foundation.’

Honored to have been part of today’s 9/11 Memorial & Flag Raising Ceremony at Bentonville HS. We remember the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks, including Arkansans like Sara Low. May their memories bless us, moving us to serve and always strive to make them proud. pic.twitter.com/dHxKE6GTsD — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) September 7, 2021

“We have the freedom flag here, we have a piece of steel from the World Trade Center that’ll be used as a teaching artifact this year,” she said.

A lesson for students who were not even born yet when the attacks happened.

“9/11 happened two days after my 18th birthday and it was kind of a moment of disillusionment for me as a young person coming into my own,” Randall said. “It brings back a lot of scary memories and uncertainty.”

In the River Valley, many University of Arkansas Fort Smith students, like Alyssa Burns, are also honoring the fallen.

“We planted 3,000 flags in remembrance of all the lives lost during 9/11 and it’s just our way of honoring and remembering all the lives that were lost,” she said.

Making sure- generation after generation- the events of that fateful day and those who made the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten here in the natural state.

As a generation, we should look for ways to honor and support and it’s a simple duty but its something that we should actively be doing.” ALYSSA BURNS, STUDENT, UAFS

Both schools are hosting additional events later this week in honor of the anniversary.

On Wednesday, September 9, Bentonville students, staff and community members will join the Bentonville Fire Department to climb more than 100 stories in the Tiger Athletic Stadium to represent the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

UAFS is also hosting a memorial service on Friday, September 10.