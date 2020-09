FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, millions of dollars are dedicated to combat drug abuse in the natural state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month, on international Overdose Awareness Day, Arkansas will receive a $21 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

It will be used for opioid and stimulant abuse education, treatment, and recovery efforts in the state over the next two years.