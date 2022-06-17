LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 16, 21 Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the state capitol.

According to a press release from ASP, the graduates were among an initial field of 227 applicants who were tested and interviewed in 2021. On January 23, 38 recruits assembled at the state police training academy in Little Rock to form Recruit Class 2022-A and began a 21-week-long training stint.

The graduates received 1,160 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by North Little Rock District Judge Randy Morley.

Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Garner, Deputy Director of Enforcement for the Arkansas State Police and Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety addressed the class. State police senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre and Arkansas State Police commissioners were among those attending the graduation.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest overall academy scores within curriculum and training categories. Over the next month, the new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state. They will receive an additional 5 – 9 weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released from their training regimen.