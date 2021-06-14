21-year-old Alma man killed in crash on I-40

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 21-year-old Alma man was killed on Sunday in a single-car accident on Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Hunter Morris was killed after the vehicle in which he was traveling left the roadway along the right shoulder and struck a road sign and the tree line.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, near mile marker 12 eastbound.

According to the report, Morris was listed as a passenger in the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet. The driver of the car was not identified.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was listed as clear and the road condition dry.