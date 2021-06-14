21-year-old Alma man killed in crash on I-40

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 21-year-old Alma man was killed on Sunday in a single-car accident on Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Hunter Morris was killed after the vehicle in which he was traveling left the roadway along the right shoulder and struck a road sign and the tree line.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, near mile marker 12 eastbound.

According to the report, Morris was listed as a passenger in the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet. The driver of the car was not identified.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was listed as clear and the road condition dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers