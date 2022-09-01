SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 214 by CACHE, a Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) hub, has released its September schedule of events.

All of the following events will take place at 214 S. Main Street in Springdale:

Public Art

CACHE has commissioned Nashville-based artist Amelia Briggs for a third installation, now on view, at the Famous Hardware Store in Downtown Springdale. Funding support was provided by the Tyson Family Foundation. Amelia Briggs will return to Arkansas for a lecture about her work and practice; a reception will follow.

What: Artist Lecture and Reception

Amelia Briggs When: Wednesday, September 28, 6 p.m.

Creators’ Village

Creators’ Village creates a home for musicians to be successful here in Arkansas. Creators’ Village has partnered with CACHE for a series of 11 in-depth, in-person learning opportunities. Each session will focus on a different topic.

What: Economic Stability for musicians

Monday, September 12, 6 p.m.

Creative Exchange Fund (CXF)

CXF is a yearlong programming initiative to promote performing artists, artist residencies, curatorial opportunities, and music ecosystem development in partnership with the Tyson Family Foundation. Through five funding opportunities, CXF invests in local creative production capabilities and skill sets by subsidizing artist time, access to space, and professional development resources.

Most events are free to attend**; no reservations or registration is required.

Mixtape Music Series

What: Free monthly music performances for the public; all ages welcome.

The Misdemeanors (Alternative/Indie Rock) + Monét (singer/songwriter) When: Wednesday, September 14, 7 p.m.

The Producers

What: A hip-hop “jam,” — a positive, safe, and family-friendly event that showcases the core elements of original hip-hop culture; empowering individuals and crews to “get down” and feel the DJ’s music, the graffiti artist’s message.

Breaking Habits Crew When: Saturday, September 10, 1:30 – 7 pm

Saturday, September 10, 1:30 – 7 pm **Cost: $10 per spectator | $20 per competitor

Call for Curators