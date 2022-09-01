SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 214 by CACHE, a Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) hub, has released its September schedule of events.
All of the following events will take place at 214 S. Main Street in Springdale:
Public Art
CACHE has commissioned Nashville-based artist Amelia Briggs for a third installation, now on view, at the Famous Hardware Store in Downtown Springdale. Funding support was provided by the Tyson Family Foundation. Amelia Briggs will return to Arkansas for a lecture about her work and practice; a reception will follow.
- What: Artist Lecture and Reception
- Who: Amelia Briggs
- When: Wednesday, September 28, 6 p.m.
Creators’ Village
Creators’ Village creates a home for musicians to be successful here in Arkansas. Creators’ Village has partnered with CACHE for a series of 11 in-depth, in-person learning opportunities. Each session will focus on a different topic.
- What: Economic Stability for musicians
- Who: Creators’ Village and CACHE
Monday, September 12, 6 p.m.
Creative Exchange Fund (CXF)
CXF is a yearlong programming initiative to promote performing artists, artist residencies, curatorial opportunities, and music ecosystem development in partnership with the Tyson Family Foundation. Through five funding opportunities, CXF invests in local creative production capabilities and skill sets by subsidizing artist time, access to space, and professional development resources.
Most events are free to attend**; no reservations or registration is required.
Mixtape Music Series
- What: Free monthly music performances for the public; all ages welcome.
- Who: The Misdemeanors (Alternative/Indie Rock) + Monét (singer/songwriter)
- When: Wednesday, September 14, 7 p.m.
The Producers
- What: A hip-hop “jam,” — a positive, safe, and family-friendly event that showcases the core elements of original hip-hop culture; empowering individuals and crews to “get down” and feel the DJ’s music, the graffiti artist’s message.
- Who: Breaking Habits Crew
- When: Saturday, September 10, 1:30 – 7 pm
- **Cost: $10 per spectator | $20 per competitor
Call for Curators
- What: Call for Curators supports aspiring and practicing curators with the necessary resources to realize an innovative project for either indoor or outdoor gallery spaces at 214 by CACHE.
- Who: Thomas Erickson, Perennial Meditation, September 7 – November; Rumwolf Pop A.V., September 4 – November 12