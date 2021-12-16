22% of Arkansas holiday gatherings will turn into drunken arguments, study says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study from American Addiction Centers states that 22% of Arkansas family gatherings will descend into drunken arguments over the holiday season.

This is just slightly above the national average of 21%.

The survey of over 3,000 families found that 38% of Arkansan family feuds involved alcohol.

Nationally, over 57% of respondents said they have at least one family member who becomes argumentative and confrontational after drinking alcohol. Almost one third said that political differences are the main reason for family arguments over the holidays.

It seems that families in Delaware were most affected by these alcohol-fueled family feuds, with 1 in 3 stating these types of arguments generally take place in their household over the festive period.

Comparatively, households in Hawaii tend to keep the peace, with just 5% of people saying they experience family gatherings featuring drunken arguments over the season.

An inforgraphic showing the data from each state can be found here.