ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 22-year-old Rogers woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on highway I-49 on March 21.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Charity Rohrbough was traveling south, during rainy and wet conditions, at approximately 11:12 p.m. Her Jeep exited the west side of the roadway and made impact with the guardrail.

The car overturned and came to rest in the center of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner.