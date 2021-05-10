22-year-old Springdale man killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 49

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 22-year-old Springdale man was killed on Friday in a head-on collision on Interstate 49.

According to a fatal accident summary from Arkansas State Police, at around 10:14 p.m., an unidentified driver in a 2017 Ford was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49, near the 78 mile marker.

The vehicle sideswiped one car before striking a 2013 Honda head-on, killing 22-year-old passenger Keven Sandoval and injuring the driver, 22-year-old Jose Guzman of Springdale.

According to the report, the Ford continued north and also struck a 2006 Acura head-on, injuring driver Brett Glenn, 27, of Springdale, and passenger Isabel Thoma, 27, of Springdale.

The injured were transported to Mercy Hospital Rogers. Their current condition is not known at this time.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

