ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual week-long summer Concert Week will return from May 10-16 at the Walmart AMP and Live Nation announces a sale on tickets.

Live Nation is offering concert-goers $25 all-in tickets for concerts including Incubus, Avvett Brothers, Willie Nelson, Disturbed, Luke Bryan and more, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Taxes and fees will be added at checkout

The limited-time ticket offer will include more than 300 acts across 3,800 shows in the country, the press release states.

Find the full list of participating events here.