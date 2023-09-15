WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 25-year-old has been arrested after allegedly threatening to cause harm at a local high school.

Nickolas Scott Lemley, 25, of Morrilton, was arrested in Huntsville on Friday for one count of threatening to commit the act of mass violence on school property.

A police report says that on Sept. 15 a school resource officer at Central Jr. High School received information that a construction worker, who was working on the school, made a comment on social media containing threats to cause harm at the school.

The report says that Lemley admitted to making the post as a joke. He told police that he had not intentions of carrying out a shooting at the school. “I always say stupid stuff like that,” Lemley reportedly told police.